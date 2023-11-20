Three killed in road mishaps in Chattogram, Patuakhali

Three people were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Chattogram and Patuakhali, on Saturday and Sunday.CHATTOGRAM: Two motorcyclists were killed after a lorry hit their vehicle in Satkania Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.The deceased were identified as Arif Hossain, 23, and Manmat Boiragi, 25.Khan Mohammed Irfan, officer-in-charge of Dohazari Highway Police Station, said a Chattogram-bound lorry rammed a motorcycle in Keranihat area at around 11 am, leaving both the riders critically injured.Locals rescued them and took the duo to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared them dead.Being informed, police recovered the body.However, the law enforcers have seized the lorry, but its driver managed to flee the scene, the OC added.CHHATAK, SUNAMGANJ: A college student of Chhatak Upazila in the district was killed in a road accident in Patuakhali on Saturday morning.The accident took place on the Sheikh Kamal Bridge in Kalapara Upazila of Patuakhali District at around 10:30 am.The deceased was identified as Fakhrul Islam Maruf, son of Azir Uddin, a resident of Karachhkali Village under Kalaruka Union in the upazila. He used to study in a college in Dhaka.It was known that Fakhrul Islam Maruf went to Patuakhali from Dhaka on Saturday for a visit. He was seriously injured in a road accident that took place on the Sheikh Kamal Bridge in Kalapara Upazila there at around 10:30 am on Saturday.Locals rescued the injured and immediately took Fakhrul Islam Maruf to Kalapara Sadar Hospital in Patuakhali, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Being informed, the deceased's family members made their journey to Patuakhali to receive the body of the deceased.Kalaruka Union Awami League President and a resident of Rajapur Village Aftab Uddin confirmed the incident.