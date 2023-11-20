Three killed in road mishaps in Chattogram, Patuakhali

Three people were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Chattogram and Patuakhali, on Saturday and Sunday.
CHATTOGRAM: Two motorcyclists were killed after a lorry hit their vehicle in Satkania Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased were identified as Arif Hossain, 23, and Manmat Boiragi, 25.
Khan Mohammed Irfan, officer-in-charge of Dohazari Highway Police Station, said a Chattogram-bound lorry rammed a motorcycle in Keranihat area at around 11 am, leaving both the riders critically injured.
Locals rescued them and took the duo to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared them dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, the law enforcers have seized the lorry, but its driver managed to flee the scene, the OC added.
CHHATAK, SUNAMGANJ: A college student of Chhatak Upazila in the district was killed in a road accident in Patuakhali on Saturday morning.
The accident took place on the Sheikh Kamal Bridge in Kalapara Upazila of Patuakhali District at around 10:30 am.
The deceased was identified as Fakhrul Islam Maruf, son of Azir Uddin, a resident of Karachhkali Village under Kalaruka Union in the upazila. He used to study in a college in Dhaka.
It was known that Fakhrul Islam Maruf went to Patuakhali from Dhaka on Saturday for a visit. He was seriously injured in a road accident that took place on the Sheikh Kamal Bridge in Kalapara Upazila there at around 10:30 am on Saturday.
Locals rescued the injured and immediately took Fakhrul Islam Maruf to Kalapara Sadar Hospital in Patuakhali, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Being informed, the deceased's family members made their journey to Patuakhali to receive the body of the deceased.
Kalaruka Union Awami League President and a resident of Rajapur Village Aftab Uddin confirmed the incident.