Man to die for killing child after rape

NARAYANGANJ, Nov 19: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to death for killing a seven-year-old child after rape in Siddhirganj in 2019.Narayanganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Umme Saraban Tahura handed down the verdict at noon in absence of the convict.The condemned convict is Md Nazmul Hossain alias Nazu, 39, son of Jalal Uddin of Alamdanga in Chuadanga District. He used to work as a caretaker of a house of one Alam Khan in Rasulbag area of Siddhirganj in Narayanganj.The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh.He was also awarded 17 years in jail and fined Tk 1 lakh more in two other cases.According to the prosecution, Nazmul killed Tanjil, son of Anwar Hossain of Rasulbag area, after rape on February 16, 2019. He then dumped the body.The deceased's father Anwar lodged a case with Siddhirganj Police Station in this regard.After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court and following this, the court pronounced the verdict on Sunday noon.