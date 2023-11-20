One dies, two injured in tank lorry blast

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, Nov 19: A man was killed and two others sustained burn injuries in a blast of an empty fuel tank lorry while being repaired with welding at a shop in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.The deceased was identified as Ratan, 35, mechanic of the welding shop.The injured persons are: Ratan's helper Nahid, 16, and a bus driver Badsha, 20.Abul Hasnat Khan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Parbatipur Police Station (PS), said the lorry was taken to the welding shop to fix a hole in the vehicle in the evening.A fire broke out when in the front and back portions of the lorry went off with a big bang due to excessive gas pressure caused by the heat while it was being repaired, which left three people including Ratan critically injured.Later on, Ratan was rushed to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, the OC said, quoting the physicians.Nahid and Badsha were receiving treatment at Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.