Cyclone Midhili damages crops in Feni, Kamalganj

The cyclonic storm 'Midhili,' originating from a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal damaged Aman paddy fields and crops in the coastal region of the country while it was crossing Bangladesh on Friday.FENI: Cyclone Midhili damaged Aman paddy and other crops in char areas in the district. Trees and living houses were damaged.The district was hit by the cyclone while it was exceeding the coast of Bangladesh. Char areas in Sonagazi Upazila were mostly affected.According to local sources, tin-shed house roofs, billboards, trees and Aman fields were damaged. Road communications became disrupted due to collapsed trees and bill boards on roads. Electricity service was cut.At present, removing of fallen trees and billboards is going on in different roads.Feni Weather Office said, after being impacted by Midhili, 122 millimetre rainfall was recorded in the district from 6 pm on Friday to 6pm on Saturday.Communications became suspended on Feni-Sonagazi, Sonagazi-Muhuri Project and Sonagazi-Companyganj regional roads.Roofs of tin-shed houses in char areas of Charchandina Union in Sonagazi Upazila collapsed.Electricity wires of college campus got torn, causing supply suspension in the afternoon.KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Cyclone Midhili jeopardised public life in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.According to local sources, irrecoverable damages were reported in crops, brick fields and roads in the upazila.After being impacted by Midhili, non-stop rain started at Kamalganj. Local life became halted while croplands and brick kilns got submerged. Low income people were hit mostly.The rain started since Thursday noon and continued till Friday night. Hilly tide from upstream has caused abnormal swelling to water level in the Dholai River.According to the Weather Office-Sreemangal, drifting rain will continue till Sunday.A visit to several villages found submergence of croplands including Aman and vegetable fields in low-lying areas, having water stagnation.After the rain water recession, most of these fields cannot be saved, they added.A grower in Kamalganj Poura area Saidul Islam said, "I cultivated vegetables on hobby. My vegetable field got damaged fully."A van driver at Kalalganj Sadar Union Hossain Mia said, "I went out of house in the morning with van. I could not earn anything even Tk 10."A day-earner in the municipality Aziz said, he has been sitting without work for two days due to rain. He is suffering with his family members.Proprietor of Ustawar Bricks at Shemshernagar Selim Chowdhury said, all brick fields were damaged while most raw bricks got destroyed.Kamalganj Upazila Agriculture Officer Jayanta Kumar Ray said, due to the rain, the vegetables has been damaged a bit; several vegetable fields were submerged; "We are yet to get the report about damage," he added.Senior Monitor of the weather office-Sreemangal Biplob Chandra Das said, due to depression, 46 millimetre rainfall was recorded from 5 pm to 3pm on Friday.Kamalganj Upazila Monitor of the Water Development Board Sakib Hossain said, due to heavy raining in Indian hilly areas in the upstream, the Dholai River at Kamalganj started swelling from Friday night.But it is yet to exceed the danger mark, he added.Deputy Director of the agriculture office in the district Samsuddin Ahmed said, "If the rain continues, there will be huge damage to Aman and vegetable fields."