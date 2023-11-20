Two drown in Laxmipur, Natore

Two people including a minor girl drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Laxmipur and Natore, on Saturday.RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A fisherman drowned in the Meghna River in Raipur Upazila of the district.His body was recovered from the river on Saturday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Mostafa Dhali, 35, son of late Ali Dhali, a resident of Char Induria Village under Dakshin Charbangshi Union in the upazila.It was known that a fishing boat was capsized in the Meghna River on Friday afternoon during the cyclone. Seven fishermen of the boat fell in the river. Although six of them were able to swim ashore, Mostafa went missing at that time.Later on, Mostafa's body was found stuck in the river adjacent to Ludhua area of Kamalnagar Upazila on Saturday afternoon.Sub-Inspector of local Police Outpost Abdul Mannan confirmed the incident.BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Saturday.The incident took place in Gaopara area under Panka Union of the upazila at around 11:30 am.Deceased Israt, 2, was the daughter of day-labourer Asadul Islam of the area.Local and the deceased's family sources said Israt fell in a pond next to the house while her family members were unaware of it.Sensing the matter, the deceased's mother Sumaiya Khatun along with locals rescued her and took to Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.Officer-in-Charge of Bagatipara Model Police Station Nannu Khan confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.