Monday, 20 November, 2023, 1:11 PM
Four people found dead in four districts

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Our Correspondents

Four men were found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Jhenidah, Bhola, Khulna and Cox's Bazar, recently.

JHENIDAH: Police recovered the body of a day-labourer from a banana orchard in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Aslam Hossain, son of Faridul Islam, a resident of Bahrampur Village under Chatmohar Upazila in Pabna District.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of Aslam Hossain lying in a banana orchard owned by one Mostafa in Ramnagar Village in the morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the blood-stained body from the scene at noon and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

Police assumed that he might have been hacked death by sharp weapon.

Additional Superintend of Police in Jhenidah Sadar Circle Mir Abidur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

BHOLA: Police recovered the floating body of a mentally-challenged man from a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Jilan, 30, son of late Abul Kashem, a resident of Ward No. 9 under Bhola Municipality.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhola Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Md Shahin Fakir said local spotted the body of Jilan floating in a pond in Charnapta Village under Bapta Union in the upazila at around 7:30 am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore no injury marks.

The deceased's family members assumed that he might have drowned in the pond as Jilan was an epilepsy patient.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Bhola Sadar PS in this regard, the OC added.

DACOPE, KHULNA: The body of a man, who went missing in the Shibsha Rive while returning from the grand rally of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Khulna, was recovered in Dacope Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Debdas Mandal, 47, was the son of Nripen Mandal, a resident of Nalian area in the upazila.

Sutarkhali Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Masum Ali Fakir said after attending the grand rally of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Khulna Circuit House Field on November 13, Debdas was returning home riding by a launch at night.

At that time, he slipped into the river accidentally when the launch was anchored at Nalian Ghat, and went missing there.  
 
Later on, his body was found in the river at around 5 am on Wednesday, the UP chairman added.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the body of a man from Ukhiya Upazila of the district after four days of his missing.
Deceased Md Absar, 22, was the son of Farid Alam of Madarbania area under Jaliapalang Union in the upazila.

The deceased's father said Absar along with his easy-bike was last seen in Inani area on November 10. Since then he had been missing.

Later on, his body found in a bush in Shafir Beel area at around 7 pm on Monday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Ukhiya PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.




