Monday, 20 November, 2023, 1:11 PM
Home Countryside

Children form human chain to protest Israeli attack at Gaza

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Children form human chain to protest Israeli attack at Gaza

Children form human chain to protest Israeli attack at Gaza

PATUAKHALI, Nov 19: Thousands of civilians are losing their lives every day due to attacks by Israel in Palestine's Gaza.

As time goes on, the procession of corpses is increasing in Gaza. Men and women as well as children are being victims of Israeli  genocide.

Students of Skylark School and College formed a human chain in the district town on Sunday, demanding stop to these activities and protesting the killing of children.

The human chain was organized in front of the institution at Sabujbagh in the town in the morning.

At that time, along with the children, Principal of the institution Zubair Mamun, Assistant Principal Abhijit Karmakar, Shantanu Dutta and the children's family members were present.




