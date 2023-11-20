Man crushed under train at Parbatipur

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, Nov 19: A man was crushed under a train in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The accident took place near Lamb Hospital on the Parbatipur-Dinajpur railway line of the upazila at around 8:30 am.
The deceased was identified as Pilif Baroi, 53, son of late Niranjan Baroi, a resident of Rajabasar Village under Manmathpur Union in the upazila.
It was known that the Dinajpur-bound Kanchan Mail Train from Parbatipur hit the man in the morning while he was walking on the railway track, which left him dead on the spot.
Sub-Inspector of Parbatipur Railway Police Station Sajid Hasan confirmed the incident.
