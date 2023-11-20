Video
Winter vegetable prices rise in Rajshahi

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Nov 19: Prices of different winter vegetables have increased in markets in the district.

Compared to the last week, this week all vegetables are selling at higher rates in the district markets.

Also fish, sugar, lentil, and flour have registered price hike. But prices of meat and egg are stable.

A visit to Saheb Bazar, Sagarpara, Shalbagan, and Nawdapara markets in the city on Saturday (Nov 18) found higher prices of all vegetables by Tk 10-15, compared to the previous week.

At present,  tomato is selling at Tk 120-140 per kilogram (kg), bean at Tk 50, radish at Tk 60, turnip at Tk 80, and green chilli at Tk 100, per kg.  

Papaya is selling at Tk 30 per kg, onion bulb at Tk 70per kg, local onion at Tk 120, and potato at Tk 50 per kg.

Per kg bitter gourd is selling at Tk  50, taro at Tk  70, squash at Tk  60, and brinjal at Tk  60. Ginger is selling at Tk 240 per kg, and garlic is selling at Tk  200.

Vegetable seller Salauddin Ahmed in Sahab Bazar area said, the price of every vegetable has increased while supply decreased, causing rises to winter vegetable prices. He added, they also have to buy vegetables at higher prices.

Customer Ajgar Ali said, every day prices of vegetables are increasing, despite sufficient supply.

He further said, syndicating should not be the only reason for the price hike. It is difficult to find any vegetable in the market for less than Tk 50 per kg, he maintained.

In Rajshahi market, compared to last week, the prices per kg sugar and lentil have increased by Tk 5-10. On Saturday, loose sugar was selling at Tk 50 per kg and a 2 kg packet of flour at Tk 90.

Local red lentil is selling at Tk 130 per kg, Indian one at Tk 100, and sugar is selling at Tk 140-142 per kg.

Seller Fazle Rabbi said, even after ordering, sugar is not available. This week, per kg flour price has increased by Tk 10.
 
Broiler chicken is selling at Tk 180 per kg, Sonali chicken at Tk  300, and local chicken at Tk 470 per kg.

Duck meat is selling at Tk 450 per kg. Red egg is selling at Tk  48 per dozen and white one at Tk 46.

Beef is selling at Tk 750 per kg and mutton at Tk 1,050.

Pangas fish is selling at Tk 250-300 per kg, Ruhi at Tk 350-400, Katla at Tk 400, silver carp at Tk 250, climbing fish at Tk 550, large Tilapia at Tk 300,  Bagda shrimp at Tk  900,  Galda shrimp at Tk 1,200, Boal at Tk 750, and Tengra at Tk 600 per kg.

Hilsa, varying in size, is selling at Tk  800-1,600, butter fish at Tk  600 and stinging cat fish at Tk  600 per kg.

Afreen Hossain, a market monitoring official in Rajshahi District, confirmed the price situation of vegetables and others.

They are monitoring the situation and hope that the prices will decrease soon.




