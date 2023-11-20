Qatar PM says only 'minor' challenges to Israel-Hamas hostage deal

DOHA, Nov 19: A deal to free hostages Hamas seized in its October 7 attack on Israel now hinges on "minor" practical issues, Qatar's prime minister said Sunday, without giving details or a timeline."The challenges that remain in the negotiations are very minor compared to the bigger challenges, they are more logistical, they are more practical," Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told a joint press conference with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.Qatar has helped broker talks aiming to free some of the 240 hostages in return for a temporary ceasefire, a mediation effort that has so far led to the release of four hostages."The deal is going through ups and downs from time to time throughout the last few weeks," the premier said."I think that I'm now more confident that we are close enough to reach a deal that can bring the people safely back to their homes."Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in response to the October 7 attacks, which Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and saw the hostages taken. �AFP