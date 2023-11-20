Putin to join virtual G20 summit

MOSCOW, Nov 19: Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a virtual G20 leaders' summit on Wednesday, after skipping the flagship in-person meeting in New Delhi in September.
"Vladimir Putin will take part in the virtual G20 summit," Russia's Vesti TV show said in a social media post Sunday, citing Putin's schedule for the upcoming next week. Putin did not travel to the last two G20 meetings -- hosted by India in September and Indonesia last year, sending Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in his place.
In a statement, India said Saturday its Prime Minister Narendra Modi would chair a virtual summit on Wednesday to "take forward key, select outcomes / actions points from the New Delhi summit." �AFP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft