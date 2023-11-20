Video
Home Foreign News

Putin to join virtual G20 summit

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153

MOSCOW, Nov 19: Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a virtual G20 leaders' summit on Wednesday, after skipping the flagship in-person meeting in New Delhi in September.

"Vladimir Putin will take part in the virtual G20 summit," Russia's Vesti TV show said in a social media post Sunday, citing Putin's schedule for the upcoming next week. Putin did not travel to the last two G20 meetings -- hosted by India in September and Indonesia last year, sending Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in his place.

In a statement, India said Saturday its Prime Minister Narendra Modi would chair a virtual summit on Wednesday to "take forward key, select outcomes / actions points from the New Delhi summit."    �AFP




