Putin to join virtual G20 summit

MOSCOW, Nov 19: Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a virtual G20 leaders' summit on Wednesday, after skipping the flagship in-person meeting in New Delhi in September."Vladimir Putin will take part in the virtual G20 summit," Russia's Vesti TV show said in a social media post Sunday, citing Putin's schedule for the upcoming next week. Putin did not travel to the last two G20 meetings -- hosted by India in September and Indonesia last year, sending Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in his place.In a statement, India said Saturday its Prime Minister Narendra Modi would chair a virtual summit on Wednesday to "take forward key, select outcomes / actions points from the New Delhi summit." �AFP