Pro-Palestinian pitch invader disrupts Cricket WC final
Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Count : 91
|
AHMEDABAD, NOV 19: A pro-Palestinian protester in India broke through security cordons to invade the pitch at the Cricket World Cup final on Sunday, stopping play briefly while he hugged superstar batsman Virat Kohli.
Wearing a face mask in the colours of the Palestinian flag, and a T-shirt with the slogan "Stop Bombing Palestine", the unnamed young protester ran onto the pitch in the 132,000-seat mega-stadium in India's western city of Ahmedabad. �AFP
