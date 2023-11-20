Video
Djokovic eyes ATP Finals record after last-four demolition of Alcaraz

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

TURIN, NOV 19: Novak Djokovic closed in on a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title on Saturday after sweeping past Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 in a dominating semi-final display he hailed as his best of the tournament.

World number one Djokovic will face home favourite Jannik Sinner on Sunday in the final in Turin, as the 36-year-old attempts to cap an age-defying year with yet another major triumph.

"The best match of the tournament for me, without a doubt. It came at right time really, after spending a lot of hours on the court in the first three matches," said Djokovic.

"Tonight, from the very beginning, I felt the ball well. I approached the match with the right attitude, the right mentality."

The Serb came into the Finals at the end of a year which has brought three Grand Slams, taking his total to an all-time best of 24, and a 40th Masters 1000 title.

Now only Sinner stands between Djokovic and victory, which would take him past his old foe and retired great Roger Federer for season-ending tournament titles.

Sunday's final promises to be a tough proposition for Djokovic as he lost to Sinner in the group stage and will have to deal with a partisan Italian crowd that, unusually for him, won't be on his side.

"He's been playing fantastic tennis, arguably the best tennis of his life. On this stage, against top 10 players," added Djokovic.

"We played a very tight match the other night, the atmosphere was electric. I don't expect anything less than what we had in the group stage matchup."

Djokovic now has the better of his five matches with Wimbledon champion Alcaraz, who at 20 is already a two-time Grand Slam winner and was bidding to become the youngest finalist since Pete Sampras won the title back in 1991.    �AFP




