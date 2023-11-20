Mane celebrates 100th Senegal appearance with two goals

JOHANNESBURG, NOV 19: Sadio Mane celebrated his 100th Senegal appearance by scoring twice in a 4-0 World Cup qualifying victory over South Sudan in an empty stadium near Dakar on Saturday.The Saudi Arabia-based forward, who has been voted African Footballer of the Year twice, also created a goal in the Group B first round match before being substituted.Success took reigning African champions Senegal to the top of the group, ahead of the Democratic Republic of Congo on goal difference, as they seek a third straight World Cup appearance in 2026.The only disappointment for Mane and his teammates was that the match had to be staged behind closed doors after crowd trouble in a game against Egypt last year.Mane set up Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Sarr to score just 37 seconds into the first half with a low shot past South Sudan goalkeeper Majak Mawith.He scored himself five minutes later, running on to a back heel from Habib Diallo and shrugging off shirt pulling by an opponent to fire home from close range.Mawith, one of several Australia-based players in the South Sudan side, was beaten again in the final minute of the opening half as Lamine Camara fired into the net. �AFP