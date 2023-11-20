Video
Mane celebrates 100th Senegal appearance with two goals

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179

JOHANNESBURG, NOV 19: Sadio Mane celebrated his 100th Senegal appearance by scoring twice in a 4-0 World Cup qualifying victory over South Sudan in an empty stadium near Dakar on Saturday.

The Saudi Arabia-based forward, who has been voted African Footballer of the Year twice, also created a goal in the Group B first round match before being substituted.
 
Success took reigning African champions Senegal to the top of the group, ahead of the Democratic Republic of Congo on goal difference, as they seek a third straight World Cup appearance in 2026.

The only disappointment for Mane and his teammates was that the match had to be staged behind closed doors after crowd trouble in a game against Egypt last year.

Mane set up Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Sarr to score just 37 seconds into the first half with a low shot past South Sudan goalkeeper Majak Mawith.

He scored himself five minutes later, running on to a back heel from Habib Diallo and shrugging off shirt pulling by an opponent to fire home from close range.

Mawith, one of several Australia-based players in the South Sudan side, was beaten again in the final minute of the opening half as Lamine Camara fired into the net.    �AFP




