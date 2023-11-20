Video
Sari spot kick sends Turkey past Germany in Berlin

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181

BERLIN, NOV 19: A late Yusuf Sari penalty took Turkey to a 3-2 win over Germany in Berlin on Saturday, giving home manager Julian Nagelsmann plenty to ponder seven months from hosting Euro 2024.

Lightning-fast in attack, dogged in defence and buoyed by deafening support from the crowd in an 'away' friendly, Turkey posed constant questions for Germany.

Kai Havertz gave Germany the lead after just five minutes but Turkey headed to half-time in front, after two late goals from Ferdi Kadioglu and Kenan Yildiz.

Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fuellkrug equalised shortly after halftime but Turkey would have the final say, Sari slamming in a penalty to secure victory.

Germany had not lost to Turkey for more than 18 years -- and not on home soil since 1951.

Turkish coach Vincenzo Montella celebrated his side's "first win against Germany in Germany for 72 years", saying "we felt it, the victory was rich in emotions."

"It's important for the Turkish people, also those who live here."

Nagelsmann criticised his players, saying "a couple did not hit the necessary emotional level and did not play at their limits."

Ilkay Gundogan, the first Turkish-German to captain Germany, told RTL "we were too lethargic, too passive, not purposeful enough and didn't move well in possession"

"We didn't generate the pressure against the ball that we wanted," he added.

Montella's predictions of a "home" atmosphere were spot on, with the vast majority of the 72,592 fans at Berlin's Olympic Stadium drenched in red.

Around three million people of Turkish origin live in Germany, many in the capital.

The announcement of hosts' starting XI was greeted with boos, as was every touch by anyone in black and white in the opening minutes.     �AFP




