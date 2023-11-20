Chattogram close in on victory against Rajshahi in NCL

Chattogram Division made a giant stride toward moving National Cricket League (NCL) Tier-1 as they took full control against Rajshahi on day two of the game at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium today.Rajshahi star batters failed to prop up their game in second innings too, leaving the team in a danger of defeat as they ended the second day on 99-6.Chattogram earlier were bowled out for 290 in its first innings in reply to Rajshahi 189 all out, taking a 101 runs lead.After making just 10 runs, opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim was out with golden duck while captain Najmul Hossain Shanto made 20, following his 31 in the first innings, Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim who got a duck in the first innings, scored 16.Chattogram's Hasan Morad who got a maiden call-up to the national team in two-match Test series against New Zealand, wrecked havoc on Rajshahi, claiming 3-31. He also snapped up 4-73 in the first innings.Irfan Shukkur earlier missed out his ton, being out for 99 but paved the platform for Chattogram to earn a crucial lead.Shahadat Hossain Dipu enjoyed his maiden call up to the national Test squad with 87 runs to complement Shukkur's knock.Khulna bounced back in style at their home venue in Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium to leave Barishal at a disastrous 42-6 at stumps on day in another NCL Tier-2 game.Barishal were bowled out for 239 in its first inning but earned a 25-run lead, dismissing Khulna for 214.However they couldn't keep up that advantage as Khulna hit back to reduced them to 42-6, thanks to national team spinner Mahedi Hasan who claimed four wickets for just nine runs.Sylhet took a 172 runs lead against Rangpur Division in NCL Tier-1 game at Shaheed Chandu Stadium in Bogra at the end of day two.Rangpur were bowled out for 181 in reply to Sylhet's 125 all out. But Sylhet regrouped well in the second innings to reach 228-4 at stumps with Jaker Ali Anik batting on 73. Nasum Ahmed scored 71. �BSS