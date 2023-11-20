Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 November, 2023, 1:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Chattogram close in on victory against Rajshahi in NCL

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154

Chattogram Division made a giant stride toward moving National Cricket League (NCL) Tier-1 as they took full control against Rajshahi on day two of the game at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium today.

Rajshahi star batters failed to prop up their game in second innings too, leaving the team in a danger of defeat as they ended the second day on 99-6.

Chattogram earlier were bowled out for 290 in its first innings in reply to Rajshahi 189 all out, taking a 101 runs lead.

After making just 10 runs, opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim was out with golden duck while captain Najmul Hossain Shanto made 20, following his 31 in the first innings, Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim who got a duck in the first innings, scored 16.

Chattogram's Hasan Morad who got a maiden call-up to the national team in two-match Test series against New Zealand, wrecked havoc on Rajshahi, claiming 3-31. He also snapped up 4-73 in the first innings.

Irfan Shukkur earlier missed out his ton, being out for 99 but paved the platform for Chattogram to earn a crucial lead.

Shahadat Hossain Dipu enjoyed his maiden call up to the national Test squad with 87 runs to complement Shukkur's knock.

Khulna bounced back in style at their home venue in Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium to leave Barishal at a disastrous 42-6 at stumps on day in another NCL Tier-2 game.

Barishal were bowled out for 239 in its first inning but earned a 25-run lead, dismissing Khulna for 214.However they couldn't keep up that advantage as Khulna hit back to reduced them to 42-6, thanks to national team spinner Mahedi Hasan who claimed four wickets for just nine runs.

Sylhet took a 172 runs lead against Rangpur Division in NCL Tier-1 game at Shaheed Chandu Stadium in Bogra at the end of day two.

Rangpur were bowled out for 181 in reply to Sylhet's 125 all out. But Sylhet regrouped well in the second innings to reach 228-4 at stumps with Jaker Ali Anik batting on 73. Nasum Ahmed scored 71.    �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Italy promise to take risks against Ukraine with Euro 2024 spot at stake
France smash records in 14-0 win, Dutch, Swiss and Romania qualify for Euro 2024
Pro-Palestinian pitch invader disrupts Cricket WC final
Djokovic eyes ATP Finals record after last-four demolition of Alcaraz
Cricket politics: India's Modi basks in World Cup success
Mane celebrates 100th Senegal appearance with two goals
Sari spot kick sends Turkey past Germany in Berlin
Chattogram close in on victory against Rajshahi in NCL


Latest News
JaPa starts selling nomination form
14 BNP leaders, activists detained in Ctg
16 arson attacks reported till Monday morning
Bus set on fire in Feni
World must 'act urgently' to stop humanitarian crisis in Gaza: China FM
Two buses torched in Rajshahi on day 1 of hartal
Bangabandhu murder convict sped away to evade Canadian TV
Rohingya man killed in ARSA-RSO gunfight in Ukhiya camp
2nd-day hartal: Commuters use public transport with fear
Three vehicles set ablaze in Dhaka, Rajshahi
Most Read News
Jamaat's registration cancellation verdict upheld
Australia complete 'Mission Hexa' trashing India by 6 wkts
Miscreants hurl bombs at CNG in Dhaka
11 arson attacks in 15hrs: Fire Service
Lawyer absent due to hartal, Jamaat seeks time
Badiul Alam's brother-in-law, 8 others indicted
'Jamaat will get scope of doing normal politics'
Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital a 'death zone': WHO
Train set on fire in Jamalpur, 3 carriages gutted
48-hour hartal begins amid violence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft