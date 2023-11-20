Video
US-Bangla to fly in Dhaka-Bangkok route daily from Dec 1

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Correspondent

US-Bangla Airlines, the largest private carrier in terms of fleet size, will operate its Dhaka-Bangkok-Dhaka flight daily from December 1 from existing five-weekly flight.

In response to heightened passenger demand the US-Bangla airlines has decided to increase its flight frequency on Dhaka-Bangkok-Dhaka route.

 On every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from December 1 the flight will depart from Dhaka at 11:45am and arrive in Bangkok at 3:15pm (local time).

The return flight will take off from Bangkok at 4:20pm, landing back in Dhaka at 6:50 pm on the same day.

Besides, on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, the airline will operate flights departing Dhaka at 9:40am, reaching Bangkok at 1:10pm (local time). On the same day, it will depart from Bangkok at 1:55pm and arrive in Dhaka at 3:40pm.

The US-Bangla flights on Dhaka-Bangkok-Dhaka route will be serviced by Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

US-Bangla currently serves all domestic routes and various international destinations like Singapore, Chennai, Male, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, Doha, Sharjah, Dubai, Muscat and Kolkata.




