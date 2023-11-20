Video
Stocks plunge amid hartal called by govt's rivals

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Correspondent

Country's both the bourses-- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)-- plunged on Sunday amid hartal called by anti-government parties protesting against what they said unilateral announcement of schedule for January 7 polling for the uncoming 12th parliamentary elections.

Though hartal call was largely ignored by the people with normal business and traffic movement the investors' sentiment was severely dented as reflected in the trading in the bourses with poor transactions.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 16.17 points or 0.26 percent to 6,240.98. Two other indices also ended lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 8.30 points to finish at 2,110.64 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 5.52 points to close at 1,353.76.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Tk 4,338.67 million which was Tk 3,607.61 million at the previous session of the week  on Thursday.

At CSE its all share index ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -lost 36.93 points to settle at 18,504.99 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX- shedding 22.09 points to close at 11,067.75. Of the issues traded, 58 declined, 24 advanced and 64 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.




