EBL inks workshop deal with Rangs

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) cardholders can enjoy special Discount at Mitsubishi Service Center recently, says a press release.Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business of Retail and SME Banking of EBL and Mohammod Hamdur Rahaman Simon, Chief Executive Officer Rangs Limited and Rangs Workshop Limited signed a deal in this regard in Dhaka.Farzana Qader, Senior Manager- Bancassurance, Student Banking Retail Propositions of EBL; Mohammad Fahim Hossain Head of Marketing Rangs Limited & Rangs Workshop Limited, and others were present on the occasion.