Monday, 20 November, 2023, 1:08 PM
Home Business

Bank Asia elects Zakia Rouf as Vice Chairman

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Bank Asia elects Zakia Rouf as Vice Chairman

Bank Asia elects Zakia Rouf as Vice Chairman

Zakia Rouf Chowdhury has been elected as Vice Chairman of Bank Asia Ltd recently at the 508th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank, says a press release.

She has an illustrious business career of more than 35 years in the private sector of Bangladesh.  

Since inception, she has been holding leadership positions at several concerns of Rangs Group, one of the largest business groups in Bangladesh.

Presently, she serves as Chairman of Sea Resources Group, Rangs Pharmaceuticals Limited, Ranks Construction Limited, Ranks-Agro Industries Limited, and Zhen Natural Limited.

She is also the Managing Director of Ranks Real Estate Limited and Ranks Food and Beverage Limited.

She is one of the Directors of Rangs Limited, Rangs Motors Limited, Rangs Properties Limited, Rancon Autos Limited, Ranks Interior Limited, Ranks Appliance Limited, and a few other Rangs concerns.




