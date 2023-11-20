Video
Monday, 20 November, 2023
LEAD Academy selected for Stanford Seed Transformation Programme

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Bangladeshi ed-tech startup LEAD Academy has recently secured a coveted spot in the distinguished Stanford Seed Transformation Program's class of 2024.

This significant achievement positions LEAD Academy to further its commitment to fostering business excellence and transformative leadership to new levels, says a press release.

The Stanford Seed Transformation Program, renowned for its world-class curriculum and innovative insights from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, is tailored for CEOs and founders of established businesses in Africa and South Asia.

A comprehensive 10-month program, it aims to equip participants with skills, tools, and the mindset necessary for business growth and scaling, all while fostering a robust peer-to-peer support network.

LEAD Academy has earned a reputation in Bangladesh as an online learning platform offering both local and internationally accredited certifications, adds the release.

The selection of LEAD Academy in the Stanford Seed Transformation Program signifies a notable milestone in its journey, emphasizing the institution's dedication to excellence in education and business development.

Ashfaq Zaman, founder of LEAD Academy, reacted by saying, "We are thrilled to have been chosen for the Stanford Seed Transformation Program. It is a remarkable opportunity to further elevate the impact of LEAD Academy.

Personally, I am excited to learn from the best of the best because as we all know, Stanford has the best minds in business."

Expressing his thoughts on the news, LEAD Academy's instructor, Rubaiyat Shaimom Chowdhury, who is also an Assistant Professor at Bangladesh University, stated, "As a professor, I know there is an academia-skill gap in Bangladesh, and LEAD Academy is a crucial platform to mitigate this gap.

I am happy that LEAD Academy got selected for the STP Program, and this program will help LEAD Academy propel its journey in mitigating the gap with cutting-edge education."

Additionally, S.M. Arifuzzaman, another LEAD Academy instructor who is also the head of the School of Business at the Canadian University of Bangladesh, expressed, "In a short time, LEAD Academy has made a remarkable presence in the ed-tech landscape of Bangladesh.

I strongly believe that LEAD Academy will lead the way forward for shaping the future of education in Bangladesh based on this prestigious program's values and thought leadership."




