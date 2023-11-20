Video
Banglalink to kickoff AdTech business with Infobip

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Business Desk

Banglalink recentlyhas partnered with Infobip, aglobal cloud communications company. Under this partnership, Infobip will enhance Banglalink's AdTech portfolio for enterprise customers by providing Rich Communication Services (RCS) capabilities, says a press release.

RCS is a multimedia messaging service offered by Google and is available across Android devices, allowing enterprises to send rich, interactive, and personalized messages to their customers.

It offers a secure communication channel with carrier-verified initial senders, reducing the likelihood of customers becoming targets of digital fraud. Furthermore, it provides valuable insights into its efficacy in assisting businesses.

RCS is revolutionary for businesses like financial institutions, ride-sharing services, e-commerce companies, logistics, etc.

It helps them provide an enhanced customer experience with branded status updates and image sharing, covering a wide range of information such as transportation modes, traffic updates, delivery choices, confirmations, and estimated arrival times.

The partnership is an opportunity for enterprises across Bangladesh to upgrade their customer communications, maximize customer engagement, and boost their business.

This communication approach, beyond the usual business-to-customer SMS, will enhance the overall experiences of Banglalink's AdTech offerings to enterprise customers.

The collaboration between Infobip and Banglalink will enable businesses to interact with their customer base in a personalized and significant way, incorporating text, images, videos, buttons, and various interactive components.

Sharing a link, a feedback form, images, etc., over messages allows users to effortlessly schedule appointments and provide feedback while reinforcing customer service through real-time communication channels supported by AI-driven chatbots.

Upanga Dutta, Chief Commercial Officer, Banglalink, said, "As a leading digital operator, Banglalink is committed to delivering cutting-edge digital solutions and services to its valued customers.

Our AdTech platform offers innovative advertising solutions with advanced targeting across audio, digital, and text channels. By partnering with Infobip, we've integrated Rich Communication Services (RCS) into our digital portfolio.

This interactive multimedia service will enhance digital engagements of not only Banglalink consumers but also help our enterprise customers with a new age solution.

We're confident that technologies like RCS will powerfully impact our enterprise customers to offer personalized communications & help in their business growth."

Mohit Kapoor, Digital Business Director, Banglalink, said, "Banglalink's AdTech platform offers innovative advertising solutions with advanced targeting across audio, digital, and text channels.

By partnering with Infobip, we've integrated RCS into our digital portfolio to further help business entities in terms of better engagement with customers and driving businesses."

Harsha Solanki, VP GM Asia, Infobip,commented, "We are pleased to collaborate with Banglalink and empower the telecommunications provider to offer personalized customer communication to its clients.

Businesses must ensure their messaging services are relevant, engaging and appealing.

The enhancements brought by RCS enable businesses to reach customers with pre-designed rich messages through Infobip's versatile API.

These communications are branded, with immediate interactions, and the visual impact empowers customers to make well-informed choices and purchase decisions."

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey.

It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections.

Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kuti?, Roberto Kuti? and Izabel Jeleni.




