OPPO joins global developers, to build an open ecosystem forward

OPPO on November 16 in Shanghai kicked off its 2023 OPPO Developers Conference (ODC23), unveiling its upgraded Pantanal cross-platform smart system and self-trained large language model-AndesGPT which empower the brand new ColorOS 14, and the exploration in open ecosystem for global developers and OPPO Health.Upgraded OPPO's Pantanal cross-platform smart system and AndesGPT empowering the brand new ColorOS 14Since its first release in 2013, OPPO ColorOS has continued to bring users the ultimate smart experiences through its commitment to user orientation and investment in underlying technology.Marking the milestone of 10th anniversary, ColorOS 14 introduces a variety of new intelligent interactive experiences based on the advanced integration of upgraded OPPO's Pantanal cross-platform smart system and OPPO's self-trained large language model-AndesGPT for its China Version.With the upgraded Pantanal's capability, ColorOS 14 introduces a greater range of ubiquitous services, such as a full range of smart travel services covering everything from hotel reservations to recommendations and tour guide in China, as well as a one-stop international travel tool.Empowered with AndesGPT, OPPO's self-developed intelligent assistant, Breeno1 has received comprehensive upgrades. The new Breeno now covers more than 400 frequently-used system settings with more natural and smooth conversations. It can also perform AI content generation tasks, schedule management and more.AndesGPT, creating useful large language model and AI agent for everyoneOPPO also officially unveiled its self-trained large language model-AndesGPT.Underlying with three major technical characteristics: dialogue enhancement, personalization and cloud-device collaboration, its core capabilities focus on knowledge, memory, tools, and creation.