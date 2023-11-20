Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 November, 2023, 1:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US-China thaw crucial to end geo-economic division: IMF chief

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 19: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has said this week's meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is a badly needed signal that the world needs to cooperate more.

"It sends a signal to the rest of the world that we must find ways to cooperate on those challenges where no country on its own can succeed," Georgieva told Reuters on Friday in an interview on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

The Biden-Xi meeting is "important at a time when geo-economic fragmentation has indeed deepened with negative consequences for the prospects for accelerating growth," Georgieva said.

Beginning of dialog window. Escape will cancel and close the window.

Biden and Xi agreed on Wednesday to open a presidential hotline, resume military-to-military communications and work to curb fentanyl production, showing tangible progress in their first face-to-face talks in a year.

The meeting did not alter a growing array of national security-driven trade and investment restrictions between the world's two largest economies, but Georgieva said the resumption of communications was important at a very uncertain time for the global economy.

Georgieva said the US-China thaw had a positive effect on leaders at the APEC summit, where her key takeaway was that "the spirit of cooperation is demonstrably stronger. And the world does need it."

Georgieva said revived US-China communications will also help foster cooperation on global challenges, especially climate change, with the COP28 climate conference due to start at the end of November.

US-China engagement also will be an important factor on negotiations over World Trade Organisation reform, including restoration of its dispute settlement system. WTO ministers are due to meet in February in the United Arab Emirates.    �Reuters




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bangladesh Finance launches Green Deposit
Foreign firms race to open Saudi offices before deadline
India grants incentives for Dell, HP, Foxconn to make IT hardware locally
BD emerges as key market for Kashmiri apple exports
Govt takes steps to stabilize potato prices ahead of polls
US-Bangla to fly in Dhaka-Bangkok route daily from Dec 1
Indian multinational fined Tk 7.03cr for tax anomalies
Stocks plunge amid hartal called by govt's rivals


Latest News
JaPa starts selling nomination form
14 BNP leaders, activists detained in Ctg
16 arson attacks reported till Monday morning
Bus set on fire in Feni
World must 'act urgently' to stop humanitarian crisis in Gaza: China FM
Two buses torched in Rajshahi on day 1 of hartal
Bangabandhu murder convict sped away to evade Canadian TV
Rohingya man killed in ARSA-RSO gunfight in Ukhiya camp
2nd-day hartal: Commuters use public transport with fear
Three vehicles set ablaze in Dhaka, Rajshahi
Most Read News
Jamaat's registration cancellation verdict upheld
Australia complete 'Mission Hexa' trashing India by 6 wkts
Miscreants hurl bombs at CNG in Dhaka
11 arson attacks in 15hrs: Fire Service
Lawyer absent due to hartal, Jamaat seeks time
Badiul Alam's brother-in-law, 8 others indicted
'Jamaat will get scope of doing normal politics'
Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital a 'death zone': WHO
Train set on fire in Jamalpur, 3 carriages gutted
48-hour hartal begins amid violence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft