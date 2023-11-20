Pakistan sugar crisis brewing amid differing cane rates

LAHORE, Nov 19: The already volatile sugar market has another time-ticking bomb under it as the crushing season is about to begin and growers from Punjab and Sindh will be selling sugarcane at different prices and distorting the national market.Sindh has announced a rate of Rs425 per maund, whereas Punjab has fixed it at Rs400 for the same quantity. If the rate differential reflects in the market, the country would have two of them.If equalised officially, the Punjab millers will make additional money and be seen as begetters of political and fiscal favours - something the country can hardly afford.The growers from Punjab have been arguing their case for Rs25 increase in cane price at every forum but have not succeeded so far.Khalid Khokhar of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, who has been leading the struggle of growers says: "It is a huge favour to millers and equally disfavour to farmers.In practice, it means Rs20,000 per acre loss to the growers if the average yield is taken at 800 maunds. If the growers have 100 acres, it is a loss of Rs2 million." �Dawn