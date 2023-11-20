Interactive Cares secures investment from Accelerating Asia

Interactive Cares, the Dhaka-based ed-tech startup that focuses on creating employability for millions of youths in Bangladesh, announced that it has been selected for the 9th cohort of Accelerating Asia's flagship accelerator programme.As part of the programme, Accelerating Asia participates in Interactive Cares' ongoing seed round, investing $100,000 in the company, with the potential for follow-on funding of up to $250,000, says a press release.Interactive Cares is the sole Bangladeshi startup to be part of the latest cohort of Accelerating Asia.Accelerating Asia has a long track record of backing Bangladeshi startups. Previously, the Singapore-based early-stage VC fund invested in iFarmer, Shuttle, Zantrik, EduTechs, WeGro, and a number of other prominent Bangladeshi startups.The infusion of capital from Accelerating Asia is a significant milestone for Interactive Cares.The company says the new capital will be used to launch a new AI-powered product and the expansion of the company's offerings.Interactive Cares is currently working to launch a new version of its Career Paths programme that will provide guaranteed internships with foreign companies to its students.The company has been working actively to expand its collaboration with foreign tech companies to provide employment opportunities to Bangladeshi talents.Interactive Cares has previously raised $350,000 in a pre-seed round from investors including Flagship Ventures, Blue Aura Ventures, SuperCharger Ventures, Vinner Ventures, Mohammad Maaz, and other strategic partners.The new investment from Accelerating Asia further solidifies the startup's position in the rapidly evolving ed-tech landscape in Bangladesh.Founded in 2020 by Rare Al Samir and Jamila Bupasha Khushbu, Interactive Cares has become a prominent player in the ed-tech industry in Bangladesh in a short time.The company operates as a comprehensive virtual ed-tech platform, offering a wide array of courses, career paths, and master classes to enhance employability.The company says it currently offers over 115 courses on its platform and launches 5-7 new courses every month, has more than 300,000 registered users and more than 100,000 paid users.The company claims about 70% of its users are repeat customers. The company has partnerships with over 100 companies that recruit its graduates.Also, Interactive Cares has a separate talent pool for placing in foreign tech Companies. The company says it has worked with several Singaporean and Malaysian tech companies and helped them hire talents from Bangladesh in remote job roles.Interactive Cares has made excellent progress over the last few years. With the new investment and the ongoing commitment to providing innovative learning solutions, Interactive Cares is well-positioned to play an important role in the unfolding online ed-tech revolution in Bangladesh.