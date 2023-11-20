Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 November, 2023, 1:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Interactive Cares secures investment from Accelerating Asia

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Desk

Interactive Cares secures investment from Accelerating Asia

Interactive Cares secures investment from Accelerating Asia

Interactive Cares, the Dhaka-based ed-tech startup that focuses on creating employability for millions of youths in Bangladesh, announced that it has been selected for the 9th cohort of Accelerating Asia's flagship accelerator programme.
 
As part of the programme, Accelerating Asia participates in Interactive Cares' ongoing seed round, investing $100,000 in the company, with the potential for follow-on funding of up to $250,000, says a press release.

Interactive Cares is the sole Bangladeshi startup to be part of the latest cohort of Accelerating Asia.

Accelerating Asia has a long track record of backing Bangladeshi startups. Previously, the Singapore-based early-stage VC fund invested in iFarmer, Shuttle, Zantrik, EduTechs, WeGro, and a number of other prominent Bangladeshi startups.

The infusion of capital from Accelerating Asia is a significant milestone for Interactive Cares.

The company says the new capital will be used to launch a new AI-powered product and the expansion of the company's offerings.

Interactive Cares is currently working to launch a new version of its Career Paths programme that will provide guaranteed internships with foreign companies to its students.  

The company has been working actively to expand its collaboration with foreign tech companies to provide employment opportunities to Bangladeshi talents.

Interactive Cares has previously raised $350,000 in a pre-seed round from investors including Flagship Ventures, Blue Aura Ventures, SuperCharger Ventures, Vinner Ventures, Mohammad Maaz, and other strategic partners.

The new investment from Accelerating Asia further solidifies the startup's position in the rapidly evolving ed-tech landscape in Bangladesh.

Founded in 2020 by Rare Al Samir and Jamila Bupasha Khushbu, Interactive Cares has become a prominent player in the ed-tech industry in Bangladesh in a short time.

The company operates as a comprehensive virtual ed-tech platform, offering a wide array of courses, career paths, and master classes to enhance employability.

The company says it currently offers over 115 courses on its platform and launches 5-7 new courses every month, has more than 300,000 registered users and more than 100,000 paid users.

The company claims about 70% of its users are repeat customers. The company has partnerships with over 100 companies that recruit its graduates.

Also, Interactive Cares has a separate talent pool for placing in foreign tech Companies. The company says it has worked with several Singaporean and Malaysian tech companies and helped them hire talents from Bangladesh in remote job roles.

Interactive Cares has made excellent progress over the last few years.  With the new investment and the ongoing commitment to providing innovative learning solutions, Interactive Cares is well-positioned to play an important role in the unfolding online ed-tech revolution in Bangladesh.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bangladesh Finance launches Green Deposit
Foreign firms race to open Saudi offices before deadline
India grants incentives for Dell, HP, Foxconn to make IT hardware locally
BD emerges as key market for Kashmiri apple exports
Govt takes steps to stabilize potato prices ahead of polls
US-Bangla to fly in Dhaka-Bangkok route daily from Dec 1
Indian multinational fined Tk 7.03cr for tax anomalies
Stocks plunge amid hartal called by govt's rivals


Latest News
JaPa starts selling nomination form
14 BNP leaders, activists detained in Ctg
16 arson attacks reported till Monday morning
Bus set on fire in Feni
World must 'act urgently' to stop humanitarian crisis in Gaza: China FM
Two buses torched in Rajshahi on day 1 of hartal
Bangabandhu murder convict sped away to evade Canadian TV
Rohingya man killed in ARSA-RSO gunfight in Ukhiya camp
2nd-day hartal: Commuters use public transport with fear
Three vehicles set ablaze in Dhaka, Rajshahi
Most Read News
Jamaat's registration cancellation verdict upheld
Australia complete 'Mission Hexa' trashing India by 6 wkts
Miscreants hurl bombs at CNG in Dhaka
11 arson attacks in 15hrs: Fire Service
Lawyer absent due to hartal, Jamaat seeks time
Badiul Alam's brother-in-law, 8 others indicted
'Jamaat will get scope of doing normal politics'
Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital a 'death zone': WHO
Train set on fire in Jamalpur, 3 carriages gutted
48-hour hartal begins amid violence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft