CIS-BCCI elects new leadership

The Commonwealth of Independent States-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CIS-BCCI) has recently elected new leadership for a three-year term 2023-26.Mohammad Ali Deen, Director of Runner Motors Ltd. and also General Secretary of Bangladesh Automobiles Assemblers and Manufacturers Association (BAAMA) has been elected as the CIS-BCCI President while Rashadul Hossain Chowdhury, Editor and Managing Director of Radio Dhoni Ltd. and also Vice President of FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Jadab Debnath, Chairman, Jadroo Group and Blue Back Corporation Ltd. have been elected Senior Vice President and Vice President of the CIS-BCCI Board respectively, says a press release.The other Directors of the seventeen Board of Directors are Dr. Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath, CIP, Managing Director of Technomedia Limited and Vice President of FBCCI; Dilip Kumar Agarwala, Managing Director of Diamond World Ltd. and Director of FBCCI; Dr. Lokiat Ullah, Deputy Managing Director of Biopharma Ltd.; Ms. Salma Hossain Ash, Managing Director of Rupoker Properties Ltd.and Director of FBCCI; Shafquat Haider, Managing Director of Ciproco Computers Ltd.; Ms. Tauhida Sultana, Managing Director of Advance Homes Pvt. Ltd; Md. Hasen Ali, Managing Director of Hasen Jute Industries Ltd.; Md. Farukul Islam Shova, Chairman of Ahmed Trade International; Abdul Latif Sarker, Managing Director of Shafiul Moznavin Construction Ltd.; Md. Khayer Mia, Managing Director of Hyacinth Group; Md. Enamul Haque, Executive Director of Concord Real Estate and Development Ltd.; Khan Md. Iqbal, Chairman and Managing Director of Alvi Group; Md. Razib Pervez, Proprietor of M/S. Roadmap Enterprise; Sudhir Chowdhury, Managing Director of Chowdhury Food and Feed Agro Industries Ltd.CIS-BCCCI works for trade expansion between Bangladesh and CIS countries including Russia. This Chamber regularly participates in SPIEF, the biggest economic conference under initiative of Russian Govt, held in St. Petersburg every year. The chamber is trying to explore Russian and CIS market as a 3rd front of export destination after US and EU.