Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 November, 2023, 1:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

CIS-BCCI elects new leadership

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Business Desk

CIS-BCCI elects new leadership

CIS-BCCI elects new leadership

The Commonwealth of Independent States-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CIS-BCCI) has recently elected new leadership for a three-year term 2023-26.

Mohammad Ali Deen, Director of Runner Motors Ltd. and also General Secretary of Bangladesh Automobiles Assemblers and Manufacturers Association (BAAMA) has been elected as the CIS-BCCI President while Rashadul Hossain Chowdhury, Editor and Managing Director of Radio Dhoni Ltd. and also Vice President of FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Jadab Debnath, Chairman, Jadroo Group and Blue Back Corporation Ltd. have been elected Senior Vice President and Vice President of the CIS-BCCI Board respectively, says a press release.

The other Directors of the seventeen Board of Directors are Dr. Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath, CIP, Managing Director of Technomedia Limited and Vice President of FBCCI; Dilip Kumar Agarwala, Managing Director of Diamond World Ltd. and Director of FBCCI; Dr. Lokiat Ullah, Deputy Managing Director of Biopharma Ltd.; Ms. Salma Hossain Ash, Managing Director of Rupoker Properties Ltd.
and Director of FBCCI;   Shafquat Haider, Managing Director of Ciproco Computers Ltd.; Ms. Tauhida Sultana, Managing Director of Advance Homes Pvt. Ltd; Md. Hasen Ali, Managing Director of Hasen Jute Industries Ltd.; Md. Farukul Islam Shova, Chairman of Ahmed Trade International; Abdul Latif Sarker, Managing Director of Shafiul Moznavin Construction Ltd.; Md. Khayer Mia, Managing Director of Hyacinth Group; Md. Enamul Haque, Executive Director of Concord Real Estate and Development Ltd.; Khan Md. Iqbal, Chairman and Managing Director of Alvi Group; Md. Razib Pervez, Proprietor of M/S. Roadmap Enterprise; Sudhir Chowdhury, Managing Director of Chowdhury Food and Feed Agro Industries Ltd.

CIS-BCCCI works for trade expansion between Bangladesh and CIS countries including Russia. This Chamber regularly participates in SPIEF, the biggest economic conference under initiative of Russian Govt, held in St. Petersburg every year. The chamber is trying to explore Russian and CIS market as a 3rd front of export destination after US and EU.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bangladesh Finance launches Green Deposit
Foreign firms race to open Saudi offices before deadline
India grants incentives for Dell, HP, Foxconn to make IT hardware locally
BD emerges as key market for Kashmiri apple exports
Govt takes steps to stabilize potato prices ahead of polls
US-Bangla to fly in Dhaka-Bangkok route daily from Dec 1
Indian multinational fined Tk 7.03cr for tax anomalies
Stocks plunge amid hartal called by govt's rivals


Latest News
JaPa starts selling nomination form
14 BNP leaders, activists detained in Ctg
16 arson attacks reported till Monday morning
Bus set on fire in Feni
World must 'act urgently' to stop humanitarian crisis in Gaza: China FM
Two buses torched in Rajshahi on day 1 of hartal
Bangabandhu murder convict sped away to evade Canadian TV
Rohingya man killed in ARSA-RSO gunfight in Ukhiya camp
2nd-day hartal: Commuters use public transport with fear
Three vehicles set ablaze in Dhaka, Rajshahi
Most Read News
Jamaat's registration cancellation verdict upheld
Australia complete 'Mission Hexa' trashing India by 6 wkts
Miscreants hurl bombs at CNG in Dhaka
11 arson attacks in 15hrs: Fire Service
Lawyer absent due to hartal, Jamaat seeks time
Badiul Alam's brother-in-law, 8 others indicted
'Jamaat will get scope of doing normal politics'
Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital a 'death zone': WHO
Train set on fire in Jamalpur, 3 carriages gutted
48-hour hartal begins amid violence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft