Bogota keen on co-op with Dhaka in RMG, pharma sectors

Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran, concurrently accredited to Colombia, has recently presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Colombia Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego.Ambassador Imran formally presented his credentials to the Colombian president at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Bogota, the capital of Colombia, recently.Upon his arrival at the Presidential Palace, the Bangladesh Ambassador was greeted with a guard of honor by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Presidential Guard Regiment.He was later introduced to Colombian President Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego. Acting Foreign Minister Francisco J. Coy G. and senior officials were present on the occasion, said the Embassy on November 19.While presenting the credentials to the Colombian president, the ambassador conveyed greetings to him from President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.The Colombian president reciprocated the greetings to the Bangladesh president and PM.Colombian President Gustavo Francisco welcomed the Bangladesh ambassador in his country and expressed his satisfaction over the excellent bilateral relations existing between the two countries. He also hoped that the ties would be further consolidated in the coming days.The Colombian president, from his government, assured the ambassador of extending all kinds of support to discharge his diplomatic duties.Later, the ambassador had a meeting with Nelsy Raquel Munar Jaramillo, Director for Asia, Africa and Oceania, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Carlos A. Forero, Coordinator, Asia Pacific at the Foreign Office.During the meeting, they discussed a wide range of bilateral issues and focused on many areas of cooperation.The ambassador apprised them of Bangladesh's tremendous socioeconomic progress that took place in the last 15 years under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Nelsy Raquel expressed his keen interest in cooperation in the ready-made garment (RMG) and pharmaceutical sectors between Bangladesh and Colombia as well as signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on regular Foreign Office Consultations (FOC). �UNB