Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 November, 2023, 1:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bogota keen on co-op with Dhaka in RMG, pharma sectors

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Bogota keen on co-op with Dhaka in RMG, pharma sectors

Bogota keen on co-op with Dhaka in RMG, pharma sectors

Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran, concurrently accredited to Colombia, has recently presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Colombia Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego.

Ambassador Imran formally presented his credentials to the Colombian president at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Bogota, the capital of Colombia, recently.

Upon his arrival at the Presidential Palace, the Bangladesh Ambassador was greeted with a guard of honor by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Presidential Guard Regiment.

He was later introduced to Colombian President Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego. Acting Foreign Minister Francisco J. Coy G. and senior officials were present on the occasion, said the Embassy on November 19.

While presenting the credentials to the Colombian president, the ambassador conveyed greetings to him from President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Colombian president reciprocated the greetings to the Bangladesh president and PM.

Colombian President Gustavo Francisco welcomed the Bangladesh ambassador in his country and expressed his satisfaction over the excellent bilateral relations existing between the two countries. He also hoped that the ties would be further consolidated in the coming days.

The Colombian president, from his government, assured the ambassador of extending all kinds of support to discharge his diplomatic duties.

Later, the ambassador had a meeting with Nelsy Raquel Munar Jaramillo, Director for Asia, Africa and Oceania, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Carlos A. Forero, Coordinator, Asia Pacific at the Foreign Office.

During the meeting, they discussed a wide range of bilateral issues and focused on many areas of cooperation.

The ambassador apprised them of Bangladesh's tremendous socioeconomic progress that took place in the last 15 years under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Nelsy Raquel expressed his keen interest in cooperation in the ready-made garment (RMG) and pharmaceutical sectors between Bangladesh and Colombia as well as signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on regular Foreign Office Consultations      (FOC).    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bangladesh Finance launches Green Deposit
Foreign firms race to open Saudi offices before deadline
India grants incentives for Dell, HP, Foxconn to make IT hardware locally
BD emerges as key market for Kashmiri apple exports
Govt takes steps to stabilize potato prices ahead of polls
US-Bangla to fly in Dhaka-Bangkok route daily from Dec 1
Indian multinational fined Tk 7.03cr for tax anomalies
Stocks plunge amid hartal called by govt's rivals


Latest News
JaPa starts selling nomination form
14 BNP leaders, activists detained in Ctg
16 arson attacks reported till Monday morning
Bus set on fire in Feni
World must 'act urgently' to stop humanitarian crisis in Gaza: China FM
Two buses torched in Rajshahi on day 1 of hartal
Bangabandhu murder convict sped away to evade Canadian TV
Rohingya man killed in ARSA-RSO gunfight in Ukhiya camp
2nd-day hartal: Commuters use public transport with fear
Three vehicles set ablaze in Dhaka, Rajshahi
Most Read News
Jamaat's registration cancellation verdict upheld
Australia complete 'Mission Hexa' trashing India by 6 wkts
Miscreants hurl bombs at CNG in Dhaka
11 arson attacks in 15hrs: Fire Service
Lawyer absent due to hartal, Jamaat seeks time
Badiul Alam's brother-in-law, 8 others indicted
'Jamaat will get scope of doing normal politics'
Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital a 'death zone': WHO
Train set on fire in Jamalpur, 3 carriages gutted
48-hour hartal begins amid violence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft