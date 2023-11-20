Mini Tax Fair held at TSC to familiarize students with tax process

Chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim has expressed concerns over the fact that collection of revenue will be affected amid boiling political unrest.He said this while speaking as chief guest at the opening of the Mini Tax Fair at TSC of Dhaka University on Sunday.Income tax returns for the fiscal year 2023-24 will be received and receipt will be given from the Mini Tax Fair from November 19 to November 21 every day from 9 am to 4 pm at the TSC.Also there will be TIN registration, tax payment through A-challan, e-return filing, advice and information services on new income tax laws.At this time, Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr A S M Maksud Kamal. and Senior teachers of the university including were present.The NBR chairman said if the economy is hampered by ongoing political unrest, it will definitely have a negative impact on revenue collection and development will face challenges.This will hamper VAT collection. And if traders reduce import-export, revenue will decrease.