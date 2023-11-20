DSE launches certified data center for seamless trading

Dhaka Stock Exchange has built a state-of-the-art data center with 106 racks to ensure automatic and seamless transactions. It has already achieved ANSI/TIA-942, Rated-3 (Design and Construction) international standard certification, said a press release.Rated-3 data center has multiple ways to keep power, cooling and other systems updated and running without taking them offline. As a result equipment and devices can be removed/replaced/maintained on a planned basis without disrupting operations.On November 12, Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited started trading activities from the new data center at DSE Tower in Nikunj. Trading operations were successfully conducted through the new data center since its commissioning. This is another big achievement of DSE.The new data center has been equipped with state-of-the-art servers, network components, storage, electrical equipment etc. By launching it DSE has ensured a highly reliable and modern trading platform for the benefit of investors and all stakeholders.DSE Chairman Professor Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Hasan Babu attended opening of transactions through the new data center, Director Rubaba Daula, Managing Director Dr ATM Tariquzzaman, Chief Operating Officer M Saifur Rahman Majumder, Acting Chief Technology Officer Tariqul Islam and other officials were present.Chairman of DSE, Professor Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Hasan Babu said the data center launched at the Dhaka Stock Exchange is international standard to provide highly secured environment for trading. It is step forward towards digitization. DSE's ICT network entered smart Bangladesh with this.DSE Managing Director said the bourse has achieved another milestone of success with the launch of new data center. DSE's data center has been shifted from Motijheel to Nikunj with modern technology.DSE's trading platform will be more secure with it to ensure transaction dynamics and developed and modern capital market in future.