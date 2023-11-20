Inter-bank call money interest rate hits decade high

Interest rate on overnight borrowing and lending in inter-bank call money market hit 8.07 percent by the end of last week, the highest in more than a decade, reflecting tight liquidity crunch in the banking sector."There is a crisis of taka and dollar in the market and the call money rate is a reflection of that," said the treasury chief of a private bank seeking to remain unnamed.Bankers said increased government borrowing through treasury bills and bonds from the banking system alongside the purchase of dollars by banks from Bangladesh Bank (BB) have been driving up the overall interest rate in the money market since July, when the central bank removed the cap on lending rate.It introduced the Six Months Moving Average Rate of Treasury Bill (SMART) as a benchmark in order to allow the interest rate to become more market based, a decision that came following long-standing calls from analysts to lift the cap in order to fight stubbornly high inflation, which averaged 9.37 percent in October.Data from the central bank shows the highest monthly weighted average call money rate was recorded at 12.82 percent in 2012.Since then, the interest rate for overnight lending and borrowing began to fall and hit as low as 1.67 percent in February 2021when the economy slowed amid the pandemic.The call money rate began to rise in the subsequent months and eventually touched 6.06 percent in June this year. It jumped to 6.30 percent the next month. In September, the call money rate stood at 6.41 percent.The central bank is yet to publish the weighted average call money rate for October, but the daily average interest rate for overnight lending stood at 7.87 percent at the end of last month. Since November 7, the average call money interest rate is rising consistently, BB data shows."There is a liquidity crisis in the banking sector, especially in Shariah-based banks," said Emranul Huq, managing director and CEO of Dhaka Bank. "Some banks are facing liquidity shortage; but in many banks it is still very good."At the end of September, surplus liquidity dropped to Tk 164,000 crore from Tk 175,000 crore a month ago. The amount of excess funds in the banking sector in July stood at Tk 181,000 crore, according to BB data.He said lack of liquidity was driving the yield of treasury bills and bonds. At present, he said, the yield of a 91-day treasury bill is over 10 percent."It indicates interest rate is trending upwards," he said adding 'it might go up further had the demand for private sector credit and investment been higher.'A top official of another private bank said upward trend in interest rate and call money rate would continue.