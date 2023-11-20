ADP execution stands at 11.54 pc in 4 months amid poor performances

Progress in Annual Development Programme (ADP) implementation is very slow this year even below at the same time of pandemic period two years ago.Some ministries or divisions have even failed to spent a single taka on their development projectsIt shows in first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal 2023-24, 11.54 per cent of ADP has been spent, said IMED report of the Planning ministry.Earlier, the implementation rate of ADP was 10.01 per cent at the corresponding period in FY 2015-16.The report has blamed slowness in implementing projects by some ministries affecting the average ADP implementation progress. At the beginning of fiscal 2023-24, the implementation rate was less than for the same time in the previous fiscal year.The ADP implementation suffered major setback during the four months which is the lowest in the last eight fiscal years, the report said.Even after four months of the fiscal year, two development divisions have not yet started implementing their projects. They could not spend even a single taka in four months.Besides, four ministries and divisions have managed to spend a meager amount; some have spent less than 5 per cent of their allocation.IMED data shows on an average in July-October period 11.54 per cent of the total ADP allocation has been implemented. It was 10.01 per cent till this time in FY 2015-16.Even during the Corona period ADP implementation rate was more than 12 per cent and 14 per cent. It was highest at 14.25 per cent in FY 2019-2020.The progress rate in last fiscal year was 12.64 per cent in four months. In 2021-22 it was 13.06 per cent and 12.79 percent in 2020-21. In October progress in implementing the ADP has been slightly over 4 per cen. It was 4.09 per cent in the previous fiscal year.According to IMED sources, ADP allocation for 1,392 projects for fiscal 2023-24 is Tk 274,674 crore. In the first three months, all ministries and divisions are spending Tk 31,692 crore.During this time, Tk 11,864 crore of foreign loans and assistance, Tk 18,813 crore of government and Tk 1,015 crore of own financing of organizations have been spent.The internal resources Division and Bangladesh Public Works Commission could not spent any money even after four months against their allocation of Tk 347.88 crore. Besides, some ministries and divisions such as the ministry of defense have spent only a small amount of money.The Ministry of Shipping has spent 3.77 per cent of total allocation, Ministry of Hill Chittagong Affairs spent only 4.15 per cent, Health Education and Family Welfare Division spent 5.30 per cent.The Ministry of External Affairs could not spend a single taka last year on development projects and under the current fiscal it was able so far to spend 3.29 per cent of their allocation till October.In addition, the Ministry of Public Administration has spent only 10 per cent of the allocation in four months against 16 projects of this ministry having an allocation of Tk 972.24 crore.The Local Government Division , Roads and Highways Division , Electricity Division , Ministry of Railways, Security Services Division , Parliamentary Affairs Division , Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, Information and Communication Technology Division, Parliament Secretariat are ahead in the expenditure of their ADP allocation.