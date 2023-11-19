Video
Huge numbers of nomination seekers of AL from Ctg

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 18: A huge number of aspirants for Awami League ticket from all the 16 constituencies of Chattogram have collected their application forms from the party office for the next parliamentary elections scheduled to be held on January 7 next.

A total of 1060 party nomination forms have been sold on Saturday, the first day of the selling nomination forms, said, Biplob Barua, Office Secretary of Awami League. Of them over 200 aspirants have collected their party forms from Chattogram Division, he said.

Meanwhile, Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated selling of party's nomination forms for the 12th parliamentary elections on Saturday as she also collected one for her.

The party aspirants can collect and submit the nomination forms everyday from 10 am on November 18 to 4 pm on November 21.

According to the election schedule, the last date for submission of nomination papers is November 30 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held between December 1 and 4.

The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is December 17.

Meanwhile, the incumbent law makers and the ministers of the ruling Awami League in Chattogram have become interested to get nomination forms from the party for the next general election.

Besides, a lot of new comers and the young activists of the party have also become interested to get nominations for the election. The number of those aspirants is more than 200 in Chattogram district only.

They included all law makers of 16 constituencies of Chattogram belonging to the ruling Awami League and its alliance partners Jatiya Party and Tarikat Federation.

Hathazari constituency belongs to its alliance Jatiya Party and Fatikchari belongs to Tarikat Federation.

Meanwhile, the candidates of Awami League-led alliance bagged more than two lakh votes each in the 11th Parliamentary elections held in December 30 in 2018 last.

Of them 16 are in Chattogram district, 4 in Cox's Bazar and one each in Khagrachari, Rangamati and Banderban hill districts.

They are: Engineer Mosharraf Hussain Ctg-1 (Mirsarai) seat; Syed Nazibul Bashaer Maizbhandari of Tarikat Federation in Ctg-2 (Fatikchari), Mahfuzur Rahman Mita Ctg-3 (Sandwip), Didarul Alam Ctg-4 (Sitakunda), Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud of Jatiya Party Ctg-5 (Hathazari), ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury in Ctg-6 (Raozan0, Ctg-7 (Rangunia) Dr. Hasan Mahmud Ctg-8 (Boalkhali-Chandgaon),  Mainuddin Khan Badal of JSD Ctg-9 (Kotwali-Bakalia) Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel Ctg-10 (Double Mooring-Pahartali), Dr Afsarul Amin Chowdhury Ctg-11 (Port-Patenga), M A Latif Ctg-12 (Patiya), Shamsul Huq Chowdhury; Ctg-13 (Anowara) Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed Ctg-14 (Chandanaish-Satkania), Nazrul Islam Chowdhury Ctg-15 (Satkania-Lohagara), Abu Reza M Nadavi and Mustafizur Rahman Ctg-16 (Banshkhali).
From four constituencies of Cox's Bazar district are: Cox's Bazar-1 (Chokoria-Pekua) Jafar Alam, Cox's Bazar-2 (Moheshkahli-Kutubdia) seat Ashekullah Rafiq, Cox's Bazar-3 (Cox's Bazar-Ramu) Saimum Sarwar Kamal, Cox's Bazar-4 (Ukhiya-Teknaf) Shahin Akhtar Chowdhury, wife of Badiul Alam, Khagrachari Kujendra Lal Tripura from Rangamati-Dipankar Talukder and Banderban-Bir Bahadur.





