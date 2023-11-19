Gold price hits Tk 1,06,339 per bhori

The price of gold has increased to a record high of Tk 1,06,339 per bhori.With the latest increase by Tk 2,000 per bhori, 22-carat gold will cost Tk 106.339 per bhori, according to a Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) press release issued on Saturday.Also, the prices of 21-carat gold have increased to Tk 101,500 per bhori and 18-carat to Tk 86,983 per bhori.This price has been increased in view of the increase in the local market. BAJUS said that this price will be implemented from Sunday.Before this, the price of gold was increased two more times on November 6 and October 27. On November 6, the price of a bar of 22-carat gold was increased by Tk 1,750. In this, the price of one load of gold of this quality increased to Tk 104,626. Through this, the price of gold has broken all previous records and reached a new high.12 days after setting a new record in gold prices, the price of this metal has set a new record. BAJUS Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring Committee meeting on Saturday decided to increase the price.Later, the decision to increase the price was announced in a circular signed by the chairman of the committee, MA Hannan Azad.