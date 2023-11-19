Video
Two Letters To EC

Raushan-led JP, 6 other parties intend to form polls alliance with AL

Letter for GM Quader mum on coalition issue  

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Staff Correspondent


Six political parties and Raushan Ershad lead Jatiya Party (JP) are interested to form an alliance with Bangladesh Awami League (AL) for the upcoming 12th national parliamentary election.

The applicants are the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) led by Hasanul Haque Inu, Samyabadi Dal led by Dilip Barua, Jatiya Party (JP) led by Anwar Hossain Manju, the Workers Party led by Rashed Khan Menon, Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh by Badruddoza Chowdhury and Tariqat Federation by Syed Najibul Basher Maizbhandari.
An Election Commission (EC) source confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer and said, "Chiefs of the six parties sent a letter to the EC in this regard on Saturday."  

The EC on Saturday also received a letter from Raushan Ershad, the chief patron of JP. In the letter she said, "We will go to the elections in an alliance with the Awami League. But we will make our decisions independently after the polls."

Confirming Roushan's letter EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told, "We have received two letters from the Jatiya Party, one on behalf of GM Quader and the other signed by Raushan Ershad."
 
In a letter signed by its Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said that, the symbols and candidate nominations for the 12th general election will be decided by our party      SEE PAGE 2 COL 4Raushan-led JP,  Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader.

Ashok said, "The letter by Chunnu does not make any comment about alliance with Awami League."

"The EC will take a decision in this regard and that will be considered final," said EC Additional Secretary.

Speaking at a joint staff meeting of the party Jatiya Party Presidium Member and Mayor of Rangpur City Corporation Mostafizur Rahman Mostafa rejected the letter of Raushan Ershad and said, "Raushan had no authority to take any decision."

"We are waiting for the central decision, meaning the decision of party Chairman GM Quader. We are ready to implement that at the field level. For this, everyone has been instructed to prepare for either agitation or the election," he added.

He also said the 22 seats of Rangpur region, the stronghold of the party, would not be given to anyone.

Earlier on Saturday, Mujibul Haque Chunnu told the media that as there were no visible efforts to hold political talks, and that the Jatiya Party would decide within a couple of days whether it would join the next national election or not.

"Our senior leaders will convene a meeting of our presidium members, if necessary, and we'll take a decision following discussions within a day or two whether we will go to the polls or not," Chunnu added.




