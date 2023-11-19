Form Sales AL earns Tk 5.37cr on 1st day  

On the first day, on Saturday, of distributing the nomination forms of ruling Awami League to contest in the 12th general election to be held on January 7 next year, some 1,074 leaders of AL from across the country have collected their nomination forms from the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office.On the first day of selling nomination form, several important leaders, sportsmen, retired bureaucrats and police officers including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader and Bangladesh National Cricket Team's captain Sakib Al Hasan have collected their forms for candidacy of the ruling party.According to the official information of Awami League, on the first day, some 1,060 nomination forms were collected directly from the 10 booths of AL central office and 14 forms were collected virtually from the official website of AL.The first day of the nomination form sales witnessed an impressive turnout with 1,074 forms purchased, accumulating a substantial sum of Tk 5.37 crore to the party coffers, as revealed by Awami League Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua.This year, Awami League fixed the price of each of the nomination forms at Tk 50,000.According to AL office statement, 214 forms were sold to the aspirants of Dhaka division, 201 of Chattogram division, 176 of Rajshahi division, 125 of Khulna division, 109 of Rangpur division, 105 of Mymensingh division, 75 of Barishal division and 55 candidates of Sylhet division.The Prime Minister herself led the way by acquiring her own nomination form for the Gopalganj-3 constituency.An amount of Tk 50,000 was deposited to the party fund on behalf of the Prime Minister at the AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office. This marked the official initiation of the nomination paper sales, reflecting the party's readiness for the upcoming electoral battle."A total of 1,060 forms were sold directly since Saturday morning, with an additional 14 purchased online," disclosed Biplob Barua, highlighting the considerable interest among potential candidates to secure AL nomination for the parliamentary seats.Following the party chief's lead, central leaders of the AL commenced the process of acquiring their respective nomination forms, further solidifying the party's unity and focus.AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader collected form from Noakhali-5 while and Bangladesh National Cricket Team's captain Sakib Al Hasan collected forms from three seats Dhaka-10 and Magura-1 and 2.Confirming the news to media, Rajbari district Awami League's Organizing Secretary and central sub-committee member Russell Mahmud said, "Sakib's relatives collected Awami League nomination form for Dhaka-10 seat this afternoon."Obaidul Quader's nomination paper was collected by the activists of his constituency Noakhali-5 (Companyganj and Kabirhat Upazila). Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman collected nomination forms for Dhaka-1 seat.Besides, on this day, Awami League Joint General Secretary Dipu Moni collected party nomination form for Chandpur-3 seat, AL joint secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim for Madaripur-2, former Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sayeed Khokon, also executive committee member of AL, in Dhaka-6 and 8, Organizing Secretary Shafiqul Alam Chowdhury Nadel in Moulvibazar-2, former senior secretary of PMO Sajjadul Hasan in Netrakona-4, central member Azizus Samad Dawn in Sunamganj-3, central member Marufa Akhter Popy in Jamalpur-5, central member Reymond Areng in Netrakona-1, Netrakona district Awami League president Advocate Amirul Islam in Netrakona-2, former National Football Team captain Arif Khan Joy in Netrakona-2 Constituency, former BCL President Bahadur Bepari in Shariatpur-3, Dhaka South City Awami League president Abu Ahmed Mannafi in Dhaka-6, Dhaka South City Swechchhasebak League President Kamrul Hasan Ripon in Dhaka-5, Dhaka South City Awami League Joint General Secretary Mohi Uddin Mohi in Cumilla-7, Akbar Ali Sarkar in Kurigram-2, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim in Pirojpur-1, Kabir Mohammad Shahidul Islam in Mymensingh-5 and Mostaque Ahmed Ruhi in Netrakona-1 collected nomination forms.Besides, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury has collected nomination form for Dinajpur-2, chief investigator of Bangabanshu killing case and former CID officer Abdul Kahhar Akanda for Kishoreganj-2, Prof Pran Gopal Dutta for Cumilla-7, Adv Samsul Alam Dudu for Joypurhat-1, Reazul Kabir Kawsar for Narsingdi-5, Ahsanul Kabir Tutul for Tangail-5, Nasirul Islam Awlad for Kishoreganj-3, and Golam Mahfuz Chowdhury collected form for Joypurhat-2 seat.The aspiring candidates have a four-day window, from November 18 to November 21, to purchase and submit their nomination papers. The process can be completed either online or directly at the party office, with specific time slots allocated between 10:00am and 4:00pm.The announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission on November 15 set the stage for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election scheduled for January 7.Political parties have until November 30 to submit their nominations, which will undergo scrutiny by the Election Commission from December 1 to December 4.Appeals against nominations can be lodged between December 6 and December 15, with the final withdrawal of nominations required by December 17.Symbol distribution by political parties will take place by December 18, officially marking the commencement of the election campaign. The campaign period is set to conclude at 8:00am on January 5, creating an intense and time-bound electoral atmosphere leading up to the polls.