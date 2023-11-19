Video
Resist those out to foil polls, PM tells people, party leaders, activists

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday urged the people, party leaders and activists to resist those who have been trying to foil the upcoming national elections to be held on January 7 next year as per the polls scheduled announced by the Election Commission (EC).

"The political parties which don't have trust and confidence in the people, and which are not well organised as political parties, they are trying to foil the election. I would like to urge the people and party men to resist them, so that the people can exercise their voting rights," she said while inaugurating the collection of AL nomination forms for the 12th parliamentary polls at party's central office at 23, Bangabandhu Avenue in the city on Saturday.

The AL President also said, "The result of the attempt to postpone the upcoming national elections by creating unrest and destructive activities would not be good at all. The people will resist the culprits."

She sought dua from the countrymen to hold free, fair and peaceful election, saying the government can only be changed by vote and elections.

"The AL has restored the voting rights of the people, which were lost after the brutal killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975, after coming to power. We want the voting rights of the people to continue and the government will only be changed through votes," she assured.

The AL chief also called on the countrymen to remain vigil and resist the persons who unleashed arson terrorism to foil the election, saying, "We have established people's voting rights  through a long struggle. So, people have to remain aware of those who are attempting to foil election and democratic system through arson terrorism."

Sheikh Hasina also thanked the political parties which took the decision to participate in the election and urged all political parties to join the election for the sake of democracy.

She noted that foiling of election might cause the country to pay a heavy toll.

Referring to the arson terrorism in 2013 and 2014 that caused loss of lives and properties, she questioned "What kind of politics is this, destroying lives and properties through arson terrorism?"
Earlier, she visited the floors of the party office and the arrangement for collecting of nomination forms. During her visit, she has given necessary instructions to the persons relevant to ensure smooth selling of papers to the aspirants.

At the outset of the function, nomination form was collected on behalf of AL President. AL Advisory Council Member Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed collected the nomination form of Sheikh Hasina for Gopalganj-3 constituency.

According to party sources, Sheikh Hasina told the party men that she's not intending to contest the polls this year. But, the leaders of AL including those representing Gopalganj AL requested her and collected her nomination form.

Earlier, Sheikh Hasina came to the central office of Awami League by a private car from Ganabhaban.

Later, she went to Bangabhaban by an official car to pay a courtesy call on the President.




