Shakib buys AL nomination forms for 3 different constituencies

Sunday, 19 November, 2023, 8:16 PM
Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Cricket superstar Shakib Al Hasan, who plans to retire from the game in 2025, on Saturday bought three nomination forms of the ruling Awami League to contest in the 12th parliamentary election.

On behalf of Shakib, his relatives collected the nomination forms for Magura-1, Magura-2 and Dhaka-10 from the AL central office at 23, Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital. Awami League's deputy-office secretary, Sayem Khan, confirmed the development to UNB.

According to party sources, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the sale of nomination papers at the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the morning.

AL advisory council member Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed collected nomination forms for Gopalganj-3 constituency on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier, CEC Kazi Habibul Awal announced that the national election will be held on January 7.    �UNB




