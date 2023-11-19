Rising sugar price a new head spin

In the space of a month, the price of sugar has increased by Tk 5 to Tk 10 per kg due to supply shortage in the market.Meanwhile, Trading Corporation Of Bangladesh (TCB) did not sell sugar through dealers in open trucks sale this month. Due to this, the demand for sugar in the market has increased. In this situation, the traders think that the price of sugar may increase further.Regarding not selling sugar, TCB Chairman Brigadier General Md Ariful Hassan, PSC, told the Daily Observer, "We buy sugar from the local market and sell it. But this month we could not buy it because the price was high. So no sugar was given in the truck sale. However, efforts are being made to purchase sugar from the international market. Hopefully we will be able to sell sugar before next Ramadan."Mohammad Ali Hossain, seller of Karwan Bazar kitchen market in the capital, told the Daily Observer that the price of flour has increased by Tk 5 per kg. A two kg packet of flour now costs Tk 120, which was Tk 110 a month ago.Another seller, Mohammad Bahar Mia, said, "I am selling two kg packets of flour for Tk 120 to Tk 140."Apart from this, the price of loose sugar has increased by Tk 10 in the last one month and now is being sold at Tk 150 per kg. Packed sugar is available in shops but the price is kept at Tk 150 per kg.Ali Hossain is said to be selling loose sugar at Tk 145 to Tk 150 per kg.Mohammad Ferdous, a salesman of a shopkeeper in Kalyanpur said, "1 kg of sugar is written in a packet of Tk 134. We have to buy wholesale for Tk 148 from wholesale market."Now when we sell for Tk 150, the buyers haggle with us, saying why are we selling at a higher price than the price of the body. The consumer rights department fined us. So I stopped selling sugar," he added.He said that many traders are selling sugar at the rate of Tk 150 per kg after losing the packets.Abdul Hai, a wholesale and retail trader in Badda, said, "Due to the increase in import costs, the prices of flour and sugar have increased at the production level. This has affected wholesale and retail levels. At retail, loose flour of Tk 45 is being sold at Tk 50 and two kg packet flour of Tk 110 is being sold at Tk 130. Sugar of Tk 140 has to be sold at Tk 150.Meanwhile, the sugar syndicate is active again in Chaktai-Khatunganj in Chattogram, the country's largest consumer goods market. The syndicate has increased the price of sugar without any reason. In Khatunganj, the price of sugar per maund (37.237 kg) increased from Tk 250 to Tk 300 within a few days.On Saturday, good quality sugar was sold from Tk 5,500 to Tk 5,100. Which was close to Tk 4,800 four days ago. Even though the government has fixed the price of sugar, the importers and traders are not paying attention to it. They are selling at higher prices. A few syndicates centered in Chaktai-Khatunganj are controlling the sugar market. They are destabilizing the sugar market by creating an artificial crisis.They are selling at a higher price than the fixed price. Meanwhile, packaged sugar has largely disappeared from the market. Consumers are in trouble in such a situation. They say that there is no supervision of the administration in the sugar market. As a result, the traders are raising the prices as they wish for a few days.The traders of Chaktai-Khatunganj said that the sugar market was stable for some days. The price was reduced from Tk 3 to Tk 4 per kg. But there has been instability in the price of sugar for a few days. The demand for sugar in the market is much less than the supply. As a result, the sugar market is becoming unstable.Traders are increasing the price of sugar as they want. Sugar market Chaktai-Khatunganj has been held hostage by several syndicates. Sugar is not being sold at the government fixed price. Sugar is being sold at a price of more than Tk 135.81 per kg in the wholesale market. And it is being sold in the retail market at the rate of Tk 145 to Tk 150 per kg.The government fixed the price of sugar in the middle of May this year. According to the government's instructions, to maintain uninterrupted supply of sugar in the market, considering the purchasing power of the general consumer and the interests of traders, the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) has fixed the millgate price of Tk 115 per kg of refined sugar (loose), distributor price Tk 117, retail price Tk 120 and per kg. Millgate recommends fixing the one kg refined sugar (packet) at Tk 119, distributor price at Tk 121 and retail price at Tk 125. But the government could not implement this price due to lack of supervision. On the other hand, importers have syndicated and increased the price of sugar.Those concerned said that the DO (Delivery Order) business has been in practice in Chaktai-Khatunganj for a long time. A DO is swapped several times without any commodity trading. Every time there is a handover, the DO or the price of the product goes up. Various forward transactions are done through DO trading in buying and selling of sugar or any other commodity. It can be seen that the slip is being sold even if the product is not received. A company buys a certain amount of product DO from the market. If the market price at which DO is purchased rises, they hesitate to deliver the product. It can be seen again that the company's products have not arrived but DO has bought a lot. As a result, the company cannot deliver products to the market.Khatunganj sugar trader Alamgir Hossain said, "The importers have increased the price of sugar. As a result we have to buy sugar at a higher price. A few importers control the entire country's sugar market. If you can't control them, the market will not come under control."