Sunday, 19 November, 2023, 8:16 PM
BD condemns Israel's attack on Jordanian Field Hospital

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201

Bangladesh is "deeply concerned" over the tragic incidents unfolding in Gaza Strip and strongly condemned the targeted attacks on civilians and civilian establishments causing increasing deaths and casualties of innocent children and women.

"Bangladesh strongly urges the international community and relevant agencies to reject such inhuman actions and engage in efforts collectively to end this senseless and barbaric bloodshed in Palestine," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Saturday.

Bangladesh denounced the recent storming of civilian healthcare centres like Al- Shifa Medical Hospital and Jordanian Field Hospital in besieged Gaza by the Israeli Occupied Forces.

Targeting hospitals and medical personnel intentionally, under any circumstances is totally unacceptable, MoFA said.

"The assault on Jordanian hospital and the resultant injuries of its medical personnel, is a case in point of Israel's total disregard for international humanitarian laws and accords," it said.    �UNB




