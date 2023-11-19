Video
Home Back Page

Two bikers killed in road accidents in Dinajpur, Bogura

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Correspondent


At least two people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Dinajpur and Bogura on Saturday.

Our Dinajpur Correspondent writes a youth died and three others were injured after a bus hit two motorcycles carrying them from behind on Dinajpur-Rangpur Highway in Dinajpur Sadar upazila on Saturday.
The deceased was Munna, 25, son of Momtaz of Bhabki in Khansama upazila of Dinajpur. But identities of the injured could not be known.

Dulu Mia, Sub Inspector of Kotwali Police Station, said the accident occurred around noon when the bus rammed the bikes from behind on the highway in front of Cotton Development Board in Ramdubi area, leaving one dead and three injured.

The injured were sent to the Abdur Rahim Medical Hospital, he said, adding that the bus was seized but its driver and helper managed to flee.



