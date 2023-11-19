Dhaka, Delhi can play catalytic role for Global South: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said Dhaka and New Delhi together could play a catalytic role for promoting the cause and interests of the Global South in the region and beyond."Our unity, collaboration, and shared vision would define the spirit of our joint efforts towards the Global South," he said.The Bangladesh foreign minister was speaking at the Foreign Ministers' Session of the '2nd Voice of Global South Summit (VOGSS 2.0),' hosted by India, held virtually on Friday.He said Bangladesh and India under the visionary leaderships of Prime Ministers Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi have been following a policy of shared prosperity as a vision for the friendly neighbours of South Asia."We believe, sustainable regional peace and stability will be mutually beneficial for the wellbeing of neighbouring countries," he said, adding that Bangladesh guided by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is advocating for inclusive development in the region through promotion of culture of peace.Momen emphasized the need to 'reward rather than punish' the countries graduating from the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) group, and urged the continuation of duty-free and quota-free market access for the graduating LDCs for at least six years.He also called for collective efforts to fulfill commitments in reducing and limiting global temperature rise, urging developed countries to provide more climate finance and technologies.Momen also advocated for necessary reforms in multilateral institutions, international financial architecture, and terms of trade, ensuring greater representation of Global South countries in decision-making processes.The foreign minister urged support from the world for the early repatriation of 1.2 million Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals, the Rohingyas in the refugee camps of Cox's Bazar, back to Myanmar. �BSS