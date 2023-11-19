Video
Sunday, 19 November, 2023
Home Back Page

Traffic congestion plagued city on Saturday  

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent


Traffic congestion has been found in some areas in the capital on Saturday although most of the government and non-government offices are enjoying weakend.

People in Badda, Rampura, Malibagh, Shabagh, Bangla Motor and New Market areas suffered due to traffic congestion.
Traffic department of Dhaka Metropolitan Police sources said the number of vehicles on Saturday was higher than the other Saturdays in Dhaka.

As a result, there were traffic jams in some areas since the morning. Besides, development works are going on in different areas, resulting in traffic congestion. Traffic congestion was also seen in the Merul Badda area at around 2:00pm.

A driver of a bus at Ashim Paribahan, Hasan Mia, said traffic congestion has been created from Uttar Badda to Merul Badda. Road digging is going on in the eastern side of U-Loop in Merul Badda. There is equipment on the road, resulting in narrowing of the roads in the area.

Nahid Ferdous Assistant Commissioner at the Sabujbagh region of traffic division said that the presence of vehicles is higher on the street on Saturday  although the offices are not open. There was a little bit of traffic congestion in the Malibagh area in the morning.



