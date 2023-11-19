PM meets President at Bangabhaban

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban.The prime minister discussed various issues including her recent visit to Belgium and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the meeting, president's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told reporters after the meeting.He also said the prime minister also handed over two reports to the president regarding her Brussels and Jeddah visits.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went to Belgium on October 24 on a three-day official visit to attend the "Global Gateway Forum" at the invitation of the European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen while she also went to Jeddah to attend the international conference on "Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment."President Shahabuddin thanked the prime minister for her recent successful foreign visits.The president and the prime minister inquired about each other's health condition during the meet, said the press secretary.The prime minister wished the president's early recovery as he recently underwent bypass surgery in a Singapore hospital.President Shahabuddin and his wife Dr Rebeka Sultana welcomed Sheikh Hasina with a bouquet upon her arrival at about 11:15 am.--UNBThe prime minister also presented a bouquet to the president and his spouse.Secretaries concerned to the president and Prime Minister's Office (PMO) were also present in the meeting. UNB