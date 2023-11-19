Video
BNP-Jamaat won’t have existence in next 10-15 years: Joy

He distributes Joy Bangla Youth Award to 12 organizations

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179

SAVAR, Nov 18: Prime Minister's ICT Adviser and CRI Chairman Sajeeb Wazed Joy on Saturday termed BNP-Jamaat as terrorist and militant forces, saying that there will be no party named BNP and Jamaat in the country within the next 10-15 years.

"In next 10-15 years, any party named BNP-Jamaat will not sustain in Bangladesh. Peace will come when the terrorist and militant forces won't have any sign in the country," he told the seventh edition of Joy Bangla Youth Award conferring ceremony at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Youth Development at Savar. Joy, also grandson of Bangabandhu, said whenever election appears, BNP-Jamaat clique resorts to terrorist activities and carries out arson and attacks on innocent people.

"In the previous elections, we saw they begin their arson campaign before two or three months ago. How will we face it? Very easy. You will have to give your verdict in the next polls against those who are carrying out arson. You will cast your vote in favour of those who are taking ahead the nation. You will vote for boat," he said.  Joy said ahead of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election slated for January 7, a quarter is out to instigate terrorism and subservice activities in the country.

"Foreigners, particularly some foreign envoys, start talking much before polls. And right then, this terrorism, violence and arson attack begin. So, what does it mean, they (envoys) are instigating them (arsonists). But don't be worried. When the election ends, they (envoys) will also get muted. Not many days are left, only one and half months," he added.

"As election is approaching nearer, don't pay any heed to the instigators," he urged the youths sitting before him at the venue as well as the people.

 Coming down heavily on BNP, he said this Bangladesh Nationalist Party, created by autocratic ruler Ziaur Rahman, did nothing for the nation rather it carried out genocide in the country and hanged innocent people.

BNP had brought back war criminals and terrorists in the country and carried out militancy and terrorism and still the party is continuing it, he added.

Joy said BNP had made the country infamous champion in corruption for five consecutive times bringing enormous shame for the nation and "they never did anything for the country." "You, the youth sitting in front of me, are making your strides for the betterment of the country. Awami League is working for the country," he said.

The people witnessed from where Bangladesh has come to today's position in the last 15 years, he said.
None even can imagine Bangladesh will be changed dramatically in an indomitable speed and keep up its development spree through the 15 years, he said.    BSS




