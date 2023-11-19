14 missing fishermen rescued from sea

Fourteen fishermen who went missing after their trawler sank in the Bay of Bengal have been rescued by local fishermen in Bagerhat's Dublar Char.The fishermen who were rescued Saturday morning were brought to Alorkol in the Sundarban under Bagerhat district. The 14 rescued fishermen are from Patharghata upazila of Barguna district.Meanwhile, 25 fishermen of two trawlers from Dublar Char remain missing in the Bay following Cyclone Midhili. The missing fishermen could not be located as of filing of this report Saturday afternoon.Dublar Char Fisherman Group Chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed said a trawler with 14 fishermen drowned in the Bay of Bengal on Friday due to the cyclone. Local fishermen managed to rescue all 14 individuals from the turbulent water.Fishermen from the sunken trawler were found adrift in the sea, he said.