Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 November, 2023, 8:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

14 missing fishermen rescued from sea

Search on for 25 others of two trawlers

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Staff Correspondent


Fourteen fishermen who went missing after their trawler sank in the Bay of Bengal have been rescued by local fishermen in Bagerhat's Dublar Char.

The fishermen who were rescued Saturday morning were brought to Alorkol in the Sundarban under Bagerhat district. The 14 rescued fishermen are from Patharghata upazila of Barguna district.
Meanwhile, 25 fishermen of two trawlers from Dublar Char remain missing in the Bay following Cyclone Midhili. The missing fishermen could not be located as of filing of this report Saturday afternoon.
 
Dublar Char Fisherman Group Chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed said a trawler with 14 fishermen drowned in the Bay of Bengal on Friday due to the cyclone. Local fishermen managed to rescue all 14 individuals from the turbulent water.

Fishermen from the sunken trawler were found adrift in the sea, he said.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Two bikers killed in road accidents in Dinajpur, Bogura
Dhaka, Delhi can play catalytic role for Global South: Momen
Traffic congestion plagued city on Saturday  
Traversing diverse strains of life
PM meets President at Bangabhaban
BNP-Jamaat won’t have existence in next 10-15 years: Joy
14 missing fishermen rescued from sea
Four of a family die after wall collapse in Teknaf


Latest News
15 women join fire service as firefighters for first time
Tangail Boro Monir: One held after rape case plaintff's body found
Australia fall under pressure losing 3 quick wickets
Two brothers drown in Gazipur pond
US-Bangla Airlines to operate daily Bangkok flight from Dec 1
Spectator enters field with Palestinian flag during final game
'We'll be main opposition in parliament': Taimur
US-Bangla airlines to operate daily Bangkok flight from Dec 1
Hindu community's Chhath Puja begins in Ishwardi
India bowled out for meager 240 against Australia
Most Read News
RAB arrests almost 500 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
National University postpones Nov 19, 20 exams
Implement land reforms to protect sharecroppers’ rights
Shakib Al Hasan buys 3 AL nomination forms
Three buses torched in Dhaka ahead of hartal
Jamaat's registration cancellation verdict upheld
Tangail AL leader sued in rape case: Mysterious death of plaintiff
Four pharmacies fined for selling expired medicines
Blast from gas leakage in Savar, 7 admitted to burn unit
At least 50 killed as Israel attacks UN-run school in Gaza
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft