Sunday, 19 November, 2023, 8:15 PM
City News

CU observes 58th founding anniv

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 18: The Chattogram University (CU) authorities observed its 58th founding anniversary on Saturday amid festivity and enthusiasm.

In this connection, the teachers and students of the university organised a discussion meeting,
CU Vice-Chancellor Prof Shireen Akhter was present as the chief guest while the Pro-VC Benu Kumar Dey as special guest. Registrar of CU KM Nur Ahemd presided over the meeting.
Earlier in the morning, CU VC inaugurated the day's programme by placing floral wreaths at the porttrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman followed by the students and the teachers.

More than 6,000 students have been staying in fourteen residential halls in the campus and a total of 30,000 students are living outside the campus.

It began its journey in 1966 with just 200 students and 7 teachers in the M A (preliminary) classes of the Bangla, English, History, and Economics departments under the Faculty of Arts. Today, it includes 54 departments and 5 institutes with over 30,000 students enrolled. About 900 teachers, 400 officers, and 2,000 staff members work at the CU.

The first convocation of Chattogram University was held in 1994.  In 1981, a special convocation was held to award an honorary DSc degree to Nobel Lauriat physicist and world famous scientist Abdus Salam. A special professor's chair has been created in Chattogram University after the name of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.



