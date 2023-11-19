2 minor cousins drown in N’ganj pond

NARAYANGANJ, Nov 18: Two minor cousins drowned in a pond in Ichhapur village under Sonargaon municipality in Narayanganj on Saturday.The deceased are: Md Muntasir Ahmed Tasnim, 2, son of Mohiddun of the Ichhapur village and his paternal cousin Habib Akhtar, 2, daughter of Raju Ahmed of Rupganj upazila's Gausia area.Locals and relatives said the children were playing at their yard in the morning and subsequently fell into the pond in absence of the family members.After they were not found despite searching, their bodies were spotted floating in the water body, after which they were rushed to the Upazila Health Complex but there physicians declared them dead.Sonargaon police station's OC Mahbub Ahmed confirmed the tragic ending, saying that the bodies were handed over to the families. �UNB