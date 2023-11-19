Video
7th Int’l Conference of ICMERE held at CUET

Published : Sunday, 19 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 18: The three-day 7th International Conference on Mechanical Engineering and Renewable Energy ICMERE-2023 concluded on Friday at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) organized by the Mechanical Engineering Department.
CUET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam was present as chief guest at the closing ceremony.
Dean of Mechanical Engineering Faculty Prof Dr Sheikh Mohammad Humayun Kabir and Head of Department of Mechanical Engineering Prof Dr Mohammad Mizanur Rahman were present as special guests.
The programme was presided over by ProfJamal Uddin Ahmed, Technical Co-Chair of the Conference.
Chief guest Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam said, "The work of the university is to create new knowledge through research and spread it among all. With the participation of domestic and foreign researchers and experts in related fields in such international conferences, an accurate understanding of the latest advances and challenges in research and technology from different parts of the world is obtained."
Three hundred mechanical engineering teachers, researchers, scientists, professionals and entrepreneurs from around 11 countries of the world including America, Australia, India, Norway, Russia, United Kingdom, Malaysia participated in this conference.
A total of 134 papers were presented at the conference in one plenary session, 8 keynote speeches, 6 invited speeches, and 14 technical sessions.




