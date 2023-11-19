Ctg port resumes operation

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 18: As the effects of Cyclone Midhili have passed, the authorities concerned resumed activities of Chattogram port on Friday night.At least five ships were seen anchored at the port at midnight and loading and unloading activities also resumed.Habibur Rahman from Chattogram port (Administration and Planning) said the port authorities suspended all activities due to inclement weather triggered by Cyclone Midhili on Friday.The periphery of the cyclonic storm Midhili crossed the Mongla-Payra coast near Khepupara as of Friday noon, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).Cyclone Midhili completed crossing the coast by the evening, it said. �UNB